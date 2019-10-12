5 Reasons why Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair to become WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 5.08K // 12 Oct 2019, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley managed to re-gain her Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair

I know that a lot of fans were upset when Bayley lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell in a Cell. They believed that Charlotte Flair has had way too many runs already.

Flair is someone who's incredible in the ring, who has the look that defines 'top WWE star' and is pretty much the face of the WWE Women's Division. But the fact that she's been pushed to the top of the food chain so many times has rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

But then, much to the surprise and amazement of one and all, Bayley re-gained the SmackDown Women's Championship in the latest episode of SmackDown on FOX. Why did WWE choose to put the title around Bayley's waist after having Charlotte win the title so recently?

The answer is actually quite clear, if you think about it, folks!

#5 Allows Charlotte Flair to move to WWE RAW

Why does her no-selling the Bayley Buddy falling on her make this even more awesome? pic.twitter.com/wKttExvwnh — RETRO: Old Media Enthusiast🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatRetro) October 12, 2019

For years and years, it has seemed like SmackDown Live was the B-show, because while everything important happened on RAW, everything else was relegated to the blue brand. For the first time in the history of WWE, it finally seems like the red brand will play second-fiddle to the blue one, ever since the move to the FOX Network happened. But you cannot stack every prominent player on the blue brand, can you?

I mean RAW will still have to grant us three whole hours of content on a weekly basis, which essentially means that it will need a handful of A-grade Superstars to make up the existing roster. I have a feeling that Charlotte Flair will be feeling red in the months to follow, which should be confirmed when the draft moves on to RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT