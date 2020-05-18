5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley shouldn't challenge for the WWE Championship

Will this face-off take place in WWE?

Bobby Lashley seems to be on an unstoppable run in WWE since WrestleMania. No WWE Superstar would want to mess with him in the form that he is in. Lashley had a forgettable WrestleMania but on the subsequent episodes of RAW that have been aired, he has been portrayed as a force to be reckoned with.

Even though Lashley couldn't qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder match, he had a dominating performance in the gauntlet match that took place to decide Apollo Crews' spot in the ladder match. At the Money in the Bank PPV, Lashley made a surprise appearance when he replaced MVP in a match against R-Truth.

Lashley took out R-Truth in less than two minutes at MITB, giving the WWE Universe signs that he would align with MVP. On the following episode of RAW, it seemed like MVP would get Lashley a shot at the WWE Championship that is currently held by Drew McIntyre.

One has to dig up the history books to remember that last time when Bobby Lashley was the number one contender for WWE's top prize. It has been a long wait indeed, but even if Lashley is named as McIntyre's challenger in the coming weeks, it would be premature. And here's why.

#5 Drew McIntyre's story and popularity

The current WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre's journey in the WWE is one that makes you feel like nothing is impossible to achieve in the world. A man who was introduced as Vince McMahon's Chosen One in 2009 wasn't accepted by the WWE fans. No matter how hard WWE tried, the fans didn't accept McIntyre as the future of the business. This led to a tepid run that ended with him as a part of 3MB.

McIntyre took this as a lesson and went on to wrestle all over the world to only return to the WWE four years later and prove the WWE fans, the same that wouldn't give him a second look, wrong. He was repackaged and depicted as a monstrous heel and the rest is history.

Two years since his second run in WWE, Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion. Compare this story to Bobby Lashley's. It isn't that Lashley hasn't achieved insurmountable feats in his career, but WWE hasn't given the fans a chance to act on them.

Putting Lashley in a match against the WWE Universe's beloved McIntyre would see Lashley losing the match, making him an afterthought. Even if WWE do decide to go with Lashley as the Champion, it is too early for the fans to get behind him and leave McIntyre's side.