5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt's puppets have been secretly appearing on WWE RAW & SmackDown

Abby The Witch has secretly been making her appearances

So, we haven't seen any episodes of the Firefly Fun House for some time. Neither is there an update on when Bray Wyatt will debut the brand new avatar on WWE television again.

What we do know for sure is that Bray Wyatt's puppets- Mercy The Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig, and Rambling Rabbit have been making strange cameos on the show. They have been popping up when you least expect them to, seemingly stalking the members of the roster.

Why are the puppets showing up when Bray Wyatt himself is not? Let me try and answer this question through this very article.

#5 The episodes of the Firefly Fun House have come to an end

At the end of the last episode of the Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt embraces the dark side of his persona as 'The Fiend' and just seems to disappear. It was clear at that point that the show had pretty much run its course. As entertaining as the multi-week run was, it was clear that the whole story had been told in its entirety from the start to the finish.

Bray Wyatt also indicated through his Twitter riddle that there were only a certain number of episodes in the series. Now that the show is done and his debut is in the future, how does WWE keep the audience engaged? How do they make the WWE Universe remember that Bray Wyatt is still a part of the roster without showing him on screen?

Having the puppets show up when you least expect them is a great way to do so, I believe. It's just a question of how long this gimmick will keep happening now.

