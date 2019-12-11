4 Reasons why Bray Wyatt vs The Miz isn't for the Universal Championship

Ishaan Sharma

Bray Wyatt is scheduled to face The Miz at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) in a few days. Their match was confirmed last week on SmackDown when Wyatt mocked The Awesome One with a photoshopped picture of his family.

Recently, Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, faced Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series in a Universal Title match. A few weeks later, he ripped Bryan's hair off his head. This could be a hint for a personality change in Bryan's character but we are not sure about that. Reportedly, it was Bryan's call to not face Wyatt at TLC and this is why The Miz replaced him. But the question here remains: Why isn't this a title match? Here are four possible reasons why Bray Wyatt isn't defending his Universal Championship against The Miz at the last pay-per-view of the year.

#4 WWE hasn't booked The Miz to receive a title shot

Even though The Miz was involved considerably in the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt storyline, he wasn't the one The Fiend had intended to feud with. Interestingly though, The A-lister was the one going to face The Fiend at Survivor Series but WWE nixed these plans and the Universal Champion faced Bryan instead at the pay-per-view.

Bryan and Wyatt built-up most of their rivalry on Miz TV, but this doesn't grant The Miz a title match automatically. What Wyatt did last week on SmackDown was just one way to start a feud between The Awesome One and him, but the storyline isn't meant to provide The A-Lister with a title shot. Instead, it's a personal war between The Eater of Worlds and The Miz (and his family) and it's probably right to keep the Universal Championship away from it.

