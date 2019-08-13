5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is not getting his rematch against Seth Rollins after SummerSlam 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.99K // 13 Aug 2019, 10:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

No rematch for Brock

Brock Lesnar dropped the title to Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. His advocate, Paul Heyman is now trying to get him a rematch for the title but WWE management is not letting him have one.

Heyman tweeted about the issue and said

My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 12, 2019

Charly Caruso tried to get the advocate's thoughts on the situation and for the first time, in a really long time, Heyman was lost for words.

While there are no official reasons for not giving Lesnar a rematchjust yet, we take a look a the 5 possible reasons for it:

#5 – Moving away from Rollins-Lesnar duopoly over the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar as SummerSlam last year to finally end his 504 days reign as the Universal Champion. However, after just over 2 months The Big Dog had to vacate the title due to unfortunate circumstances.

Since then, the title has been going back and forth between the hands of Rollins and Lesnar for nearly a year now! Braun Strowman was in the title picture when Reigns relinquished it, but after that one squash match at WWE Crown Jewel last year, it's only been Seth and Brock.

Advertisement

AJ Styles did get one opportunity at Money in the Bank, and that was about it. Baron Corbin was in the title picture too but it was clear that he was never going to be handed the title anytime soon. Nobody else, who is worthy enough, has got a fair shot at the title and the feud between Rollins and Brock Lesnar was just getting boring.

The two have had a go at each other for a long time now and they really have nothing left to offer together. It's tiome for a new challenger for Rollins and maybe a new champion too.

1 / 5 NEXT