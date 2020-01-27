5 reasons why Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble 2020

The Queen is heading to WrestleMania 36!

Bow down to the Queen! Charlotte Flair has done it. After coming out just short last year, Flair finally overcame 29 other Superstars to become the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble 2020 match and will now be challenging for either of the Women's Title at WrestleMania 36.

In a match that was filled with numerous surprises and unexpected moments and it came down to Charlotte and the former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler, who entered the Rumble at #30. With the rumors suggesting Baszler coming out victorious combined with the carnage she caused after entering the match, she looked to be the favorite to win it... until Charlotte reminded us all why she should never be counted out.

Let's take a look at the five reasons why WWE decided to book Charlotte Flair as the winner of the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 To solidify her status as the greatest Women's Superstar of all time

Charlotte: "Since day one I have been a diamond cut to last. And whether any of you wanted me to win or wanted me to lose... tonight I reminded you that this is MY DIVISION" #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lr1F1ct2BI — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) January 27, 2020

Charlotte Flair is arguably the best women's wrestler of this generation, if not of all time. Leading the charge of the women's revolution from the front, Flair has impressed the WWE Universe with her in-ring skills, charisma, and amazing portrayal of her character as The Queen.

There's no doubt in the fact that Charlotte is a sure-shot future Hall of Famer. In her relatively short career so far, which is sure to go on for many more years, she already is a 10-time Women's Champion and looks all set to break her father and 2-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships.

A Royal Rumble victory is another massive feather in the Queen's ever-growing crown of accomplishments and will surely solidify her status as the Greatest Women's Superstar of all time.

