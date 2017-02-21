5 reasons why Charlotte is already better than Ric Flair

Charlotte has helped changed the face of women's wrestling, however, has she already surpassed her father?

Move over Ric, Charlotte is the better Flair

Ric Flair is considered by many to be the “Limousine-ridin’, Jet-flyin’, Kiss-stealin’, Wheelin’-dealin” greatest of all-time. However, despite being recognised by the WWE and Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) as a 16-time World Champion and regarded by many as an all-time great, I am not overly impressed by Ric Flair.

In actuality, I am more impressed by his daughter, Charlotte Flair, despite her only debuting in July 2013.

In this article, I offer 5 reasons why Charlotte is already better than Ric Flair.

#5 Ric Flair was the over-rated alternative to Hogan

This match never happened at WrestleMania

The likes of Dave Meltzer, Wade Keller and many of other members of wrestling’s “old man club” who monopolise a large portion of the wrestling media will tell you Ric Flair is the greatest of all-time until they are blue in the face.

However, I encourage all of you to use your own eyes and look back at Ric Flair’s body of work. The old man club all grew up as Ric Flair marks, idolising his “Limousine-ridin’, Jet-flyin’, Kiss-stealin’, Wheelin’-dealin” image.

They were fans of the character and often over-hyped his work in order to offer a contrarian insight, opposing the growing machine that was the WWF at the time, with the unstoppable Hulk Hogan at its forefront.

Hulk Hogan was a ten times bigger star than Flair, but despite that fact, the wrestling media through the 80’s and 90’s would have you believe that the two were on the same level. In fact, much like Hogan, Flair’s magnetism and charisma distracted from and offset his limited ability in the ring.

However, Vince McMahon disagreed, opting not do Hogan vs Flair as the main event of WrestleMania 8. Something I will elaborate on with a further article later this week. Bret Hart once said: