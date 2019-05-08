5 Reasons why Daniel Bryan and Rowan became WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.37K // 08 May 2019, 08:13 IST

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are the new SmackDown champions

Last week, there was an unfortunate moment when Jeff Hardy announced that he had suffered an injury and the Hardy Boyz would have to relinquish their Championships. We were all thrilled when Shane McMahon announced that new tag team champions would be crowned on SmackDown Live.

This week, The Usos took on Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The two teams went back and forth in a match that was a thrilling affair in every sense.

It ended with a big move from Rowan, who picked up the titles on behalf of his team. So, now we have brand new champions and the tag team division of SmackDown Live has changed for good at long last.

And now let me reveal what makes them the ideal candidates for this particular role...

#5 Daniel Bryan is out of the World Championship picture

I'm sure that someone like Daniel Bryan is never completely out of the WWE title picture because of just how much of a popular culture icon he is. His rise to the top at WrestleMania XXX is probably the greatest moment of the PG Era. Daniel Bryan came back to live his dreams after being told that he would never wrestle again and that makes him an inspiration.

But right now, it's all about the man that Daniel Bryan helped take to the very top and establish as a Superstar. The roles were reversed at WrestleMania 35, as Daniel Bryan was the bad guy and Kofi Kingston was the underdog babyface gunning for the big prize. At least for now, Bryan isn't in the title picture.

I think Bryan's decisive loss on RAW is proof enough of this. And hence he can be an asset in the tag team picture.

