5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Will Win The Intercontinental Championship At TLC

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.26K // 14 Dec 2018, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose is a 2-time Intercontinental Champion

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are set to lock horns at WWE TLC this Sunday and the IWC is abuzz with a lot of speculations and predictions over this match. The two former SHIELD brothers have shared the ring a lot of times in the past and promise to deliver an exciting match to the WWE Universe.

The Lunatic Fringe returned on the RAW episode before SummerSlam to help Seth Rollins level the odds against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The duo had then joined with the Big Dog, Roman Reigns, and had quite a rivalry with the Dogs of War. However, the night when Reigns relinquished the Universal championship due to Leukemia, Ambrose snapped on the Architect after they won the RAW tag team championships.

They have had a heated rivalry and will collide at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view with Rollins' IC title on the line.

Here are 5 reasons why the Lunatic Fringe will become a 3-time IC Champion this Sunday.

#5 This is Ambrose's first singles PPV match after return from injury and a defeat would kill his momentum

Dean Ambrose was not a part of the Survivor Series PPV

Dean Ambrose returned to WWE nearly four months ago but hasn't yet competed in a singles PPV match ever since his return. He was standing in Seth's corner at SummerSlam, battled for the RAW tag team championships along with Rollins at Hell in a Cell, was a part of a six-man tag team match representing the SHIELD at Super Show Down and was left off the match cards of Crown Jewel and Survivor Series.

This will be Ambrose's first singles match and so the Lunatic Fringe should undoubtedly emerge victorious from this match otherwise he would just get lost in the mix on RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement