WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 reasons why doing Roman Reigns vs King Corbin at the PPV is not best for business

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Not the most inspired decision.

The 2020 Royal Rumble is just over two weeks away and the excitement is setting in. Superstars are now entering themselves into the Royal Rumble match, and this week's episode of SmackDown was no exception.

While many names declared themselves for the Rumble, a one-on-one match was also sanctioned for the pay-per-view. Roman Reigns challenged Baron Corbin to a match at the Minute Maid Park, with the 2019 King of the Ring accepting.

This will presumably be the blowoff match in their feud and while a win for Reigns over the dastardly Corbin would be a satisfying sight, these two should not be facing off at Royal Rumble.

Here are five reasons why WWE booking Roman Reigns vs King Corbin at Royal Rumble is not a good decision.

#5 It should at least be a gimmick match

TLC was supposed to be the end.

The feud between Roman Reigns and King Corbin began in November and their only pay-per-view match since then was at the forgettable TLC event, in a TLC match. Sure, this was done for a reason so Corbin gets even more heat than ever by using help to pin the Big Dog.

However, one cannot help but feel that the TLC gimmick has been cheapened for it. Years ago, the premise of a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match was only discussed when WWE wanted to end blood feuds. Now, it is just a small cog in a month-long story.

If the company wants the feud between Reigns and Corbin to continue, it should at least feature another gimmick match of sorts. Going from a TLC match to a normal singles match is backward and underwhelming.

Whether WWE facilitates the inclusion of The Usos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in the match or simply makes it a Cage match or something, they need to make a change for Reigns vs Corbin to even remotely work at Royal Rumble.

1 / 5 NEXT