5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

After crushing the entire roster, why did Brock Lesnar fall to Drew McIntyre?

The Scottish Psychopath finally realized his lifelong dream to win the WWE Championship!

Your new WWE Champion!

Three back-to-back Claymore Kicks was all it took for Drew McIntyre to realize his lifelong dream of winning the WWE Championship. After the massive clash against Brock Lesnar in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, the Scottish Psychopath (is he still called that?) ended the show standing tall as the new WWE Champion.

The match began with McIntyre hitting a Claymore to the Beast Incarnate, but after that, the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble was hit with a barrage of F5s. Much to the surprise of Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, McIntyre kicked out of each of them before taking out the WWE Champion with, as I mentioned, three consecutive Claymores to win the match and the title.

It's rare to see Lesnar lose sucha high stake match and if you are wondering why WWE and Vince McMahon decided to make Drew McIntyre the WWE Champion, you've stumbled across the right article.

So, without further adieu, I present to you the five reasons for this massive victory of the Chosen One.

#5 A deserving WrestleMania moment for McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most improved WWE Superstars in recent memory. Before leaving the company, he was a part of 3MB - a group that was just there to be a comedy act and help everyone else get over by being their punching bags.

McIntyre was released by the company, built himself up elsewhere, and came back in 2017 as a completely new monster. After a short stint as the NXT Champion, McIntyre moved to the main roster where he had his moments of shine here and there.

It was at the Royal Rumble this year that the "Chosen One" finally got his moment to shine as he went on to win the match and challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. His win tonight is indeed very special and s deserving WrestleMania moment for a Superstar who did not give up and made a huge comeback to fulfill his dream.

