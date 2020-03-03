5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre destroyed Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW

Will these be the scenes at WrestleMania 36?

With just a little over a month to go for WrestleMania 36, WWE has started to slowly press the accelerator towards their storylines for the Grandest Stage of them All. One of the most intriguing feuds of them, which we hope ends up as the main event of the said show, (is) the rivalry between the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar and the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble Drew McIntyre.

Tonight's RAW started with Lesnar coming out accompanied by his advocate Paul Heyman who went on to take shots on the Scottish Psychopath. This led to McIntyre showing up as he went on to confront his WrestleMania 36 opponent face-to-face. Just when it appeared that Lesnar is going to retreat, he tried to hit a cheap shot on McIntyre, only to meet a Claymore-outta-nowhere.

This was not all as McIntyre went on to hit two more Claymore kicks to the WWE Champion on the entrance ramp, destroying the Beast Incarnate. Let's take a look at the possible reasons as to why this happened. Be sure to comment down and let me know your views and opinions on how WWE should book this rivalry.

#5 To get the WWE Universe behind him

The rise of Drew McIntyre from a member of the 3MB to the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble has been a story of grit and passion for achieving one's dream. But gone are the days when he was booked in comedic segments to put over other Superstars as WWE now realizes the gem that they have in McIntyre.

Probably the most loved babyface on the current roster, the Scottish Psychopath has the WWE Universe rooting behind him, making his clash with Brock Lesnar more exciting. I mean just look at the way the crowd counts down with him before the Claymore kick, or them chanting "One more time" after he hit Lesnar with it. Soak in this love, Mr. McIntyre!

