5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre should walk out of Money In The Bank as WWE Universal Champion

He should be the next Universal Champion

Money In The Bank is only a few hours away as we head into the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 35. The match-card is pretty interesting as Kofi Kingston takes on Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, while Seth Rollins defends his Universal Title against AJ Styles.

Becky Lynch is set to face Lacey Evans for the RAW Women’s Championship; she will also take on Charlotte Flair with her SmackDown Women’s Title on the line. However, the most intriguing part of MITB is the match from which it takes its name: the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Four superstars each from RAW and SmackDown are set to take part in the men’s match and one among them is the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre. He had been rumored for a push since his return to WWE, and the best way to implement it is by making him the MITB contract-holder.

After that, he could cash it in on the same night against the winner of the Universal Title match to become the new Champion – and here are 5 reasons why that should happen -

#5 One of the best heels in the business

A superb villain

Ever since he returned to the main roster, he has been a force to be reckoned with. WWE also protected his character and made him look like a ruthless and unbeatable heel with no sense of conscience.

It worked brilliantly for him as McIntyre’s ability inside the ring, and the way he portrays his sadistic character has made him one of the best heels in the business – if not the best.

He is certainly the best villain on RAW, and it would be nice for a full-time heel Superstar to carry the Universal Championship (the best Universal Title reign so far, in my opinion, was of Kevin Owen – a heel who defended the title regularly).

