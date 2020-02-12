5 reasons why John Cena is returning to WWE before WrestleMania 36

John Cena is returning to WWE

16-time champion John Cena is set to return to WWE on the February 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown. This will be the first time that The Cenation Leader has appeared on WWE television since the RAW Reunion show back in July 2019.

Cena had a quiet 2019 in WWE, having made a few sporadic appearances, the most iconic of those being at WrestleMania 35, where he had a segment with Elias. He wrestled just eight times in WWE last year, two of which were on RAW, while he was also a part of the January 1st edition of SmackDown (which was taped on 29 December 2018), where he teamed with Becky Lynch.

We aren't quite sure what Cena will be doing on SmackDown later this month, just days after WWE's Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia. But, we are quite sure that it has something to do with WrestleMania 36.

Let's take a look at 5 reasons why John Cena is returning to WWE SmackDown:

#1 WrestleMania 36 is in Tampa

WrestleMania 36

Cena returning to WWE just over a month before WrestleMania 36 means that he is making an appearance on the blue brand to announce that he will be at The Show Of Shows, which takes place in Tampa. Tampa, Florida is where Cena resides at the moment, and he revealed recently that he will surely be at WrestleMania 36 in some capacity.

"Performing at WrestleMania this year would be a gift. I haven't been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those WrestleMania spots are few and far between. I've expressed that I'm off. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa.

This is a big hint that whatever announcement Cena is to make on SmackDown is in someway related to WrestleMania 36.

He did not wrestle at last year's marquee event, but had an iconic moment in the ring, as he brought back the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick, burying Elias with his words and then an FU.

