5 Reasons why John Cena isn't facing Kurt Angle at WWE WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:34 IST

Why did WWE not have John Cena face Kurt Angle in his last ever match?
Why did WWE not have John Cena face Kurt Angle in his last ever match?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Kurt Angle would be wrestling Baron Corbin in the last match of his in-ring career at WrestleMania 35. A lot of fans expected John Cena to be the one to send off Kurt Angle at WrestleMania and were left utterly disappointed when Corbin was announced as the man to face Angle instead.

Angle and Corbin have already faced each other a number of times and fans just feel that this isn't a WrestleMania match.

Even though Corbin may be underwhelming, Cena may not have ever been an option to face Kurt Angle. Here's why:

#5 John Cena will face Samoa Joe at WrestleMania

John Cena and Samoa Joe are old friends from their days in Ultimate Pro Wrestling
John Cena and Samoa Joe are old friends from their days in Ultimate Pro Wrestling

We start off with a rumor that has been doing the rounds for a few weeks now, ever since Samoa Joe won the WWE United States Championship. John Cena versus Samoa Joe is a match that the WWE Universe has been waiting for a long time. Introducing John Cena as a surprise opponent for Joe would get a massive pop from fans.

If John Cena plans on not coming back to WWE for a short run following WrestleMania, he could give Joe a huge boost by putting him over on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. One thing some fans may not be aware of is that Cena and Joe are actually close friends and they began their training to be pro wrestlers together in Ultimate Pro Wrestling.

Cena and Joe were so close that Cena often went over to Joe's house after dinner to have dinner with his family. Cena and Joe had freestyle rap battles while Cena's mum made dinner and Joe played a part in convincing Cena to give the "Dr of Thuganomics" gimmick a try.

1 / 3 NEXT
