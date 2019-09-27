5 Reasons why John Morrison is returning to WWE

News broke earlier on Thursday that John Hennigan, aka John Morrison, aka Johnny Impact, aka Johnny Mundo, had signed a new deal with WWE and is expected to be returning to the company.

Morrison last worked with Impact Wrestling, during which he had a very successful run, winning the Impact Wrestling world title by defeating former WWE star Austin Aries.

Morrison's Impact run concluded at this year's Slammiversary PPV, and the pro wrestling world has been anxiously awaiting his next move - which appears to be a return to the company which made him a star, WWE.

Given the above, let's take a look at five reasons why John Morrison is returning to WWE.

#5 WWE wants to keep John Morrison away from other promotions

The professional wrestling landscape is about to change drastically in the next week, with SmackDown moving to FOX Sports next Friday night, and All Elite Wrestling making his highly anticipated TNT debut two days before SmackDown on October 2nd.

With All Elite Wrestling now in the fold, a bidding war for talents is likely on the horizon, and actually began shortly after the company announced its launch.

So far, two major names in Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho have chosen AEW in favor of WWE, and former Superstar Tye Dillinger, now known as Shawn Spears, chose to leave his former company in order to sign with AEW.

With both WWE and AEW likely bidding for top wrestling talents in the industry, both companies are likely racing to sign top free agents, and prior his signing with WWE, John Morrison topped that list. WWE likely did not want to see Morrison sign with AEW, or re-sign with Impact Wrestling, so the company made an offer to Morrison to bring him back to WWE TV.

