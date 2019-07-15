×
5 reasons why Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler in 16 seconds at Extreme Rules 2019

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    15 Jul 2019, 08:15 IST

Kevin Owens is on fire!
Kevin Owens is on fire!

Sixteen seconds. That was literally all it took for Kevin Owens to hit a stunner on Dolph Ziggler and pick up the victory at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. It was a moment that nobody saw coming and it was a moment that was obviously well received.

Tonight was supposed to be a big litmus test for Kevin Owens as a babyface and it's safe to say that he passed with flying colours. Post-match, Kevin Owens did what he does best - talk.

He cut a worked-shoot kind of promo and this time around, he didn't have anyone to cut the mic from him. This is going to be the start of an extremely exciting run for Kevin Owens and that has only further been amped up by his epic sixteen-second victory.

Obviously, it's sent the wrestling world abuzz and fans are wondering why exactly Owens won in such a quick and decisive manner. Here are a few reasons why it happened.

#5 To make PPV space for the two main matches

Kevin Owens is ready for a change
Kevin Owens is ready for a change

The most likely reason that WWE decided to make the match a mere 16-seconds was likely that they didn't want to touch the four-hour mark and having a full-fledged match would risk that.

There have been recent reports that WWE is planning to stop 4-hour shows for the "B-PPVs" so it does make sense. Moreover, this was obviously the best match to cut down and have a huge impact and it worked perfectly.

It's the same reason why Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio was all but one minute at WrestleMania 35.

Time was essential and they couldn't afford to have as many long matches. As a result, Samoa Joe had a very believable squash match against the lucha legend. This time just worked out better.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Dolph Ziggler Kevin Owens
