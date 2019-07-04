5 major things that will happen if Roman Reigns leaves WWE in 2 years

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.09K // 04 Jul 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown

You've probably heard the news by now. If you haven't, we'll recap it for you: In an interview with The Sportster, Roman Reigns indirectly revealed that he has two more years left in his WWE career before he decides to hang up the boots.

How I feel physically, where my health is, I want to take advantage of the next couple of years and just really maximize my WWE career and give back to the company, to the guys in that locker room as much as possible.

Basically, he's on borrowed time. It seems as though his health won't be at its best all the time and there will be ups and downs that he has to fight through. So despite having been in remission, it's sad to see that someone who's career has such a bright future has to end in such a short way.

Also read: 5 reasons why Roman Reigns plans to transition out of WWE in 2 years

With that being said, there are going to be some major ripple effects to Roman Reigns leaving WWE in two years. Here are a few things that will happen.

#5. Seth Rollins will become the short-term face of WWE

The Man's man!

Even when Roman Reigns announced that he was going to be out of action indefinitely, WWE made an instant plan to put Seth Rollins in that position. The expectation was that Reigns would return in early 2020 but he returned much earlier.

If Roman Reigns does, in fact, leave, then Seth Rollins will be the face of WWE. However, it'll only be a rather short-term thing and he may have a 2 or 3 year run on top at the most. By 2 years or more, there will be plenty of superstars on the roster ready to take that spot. Speaking of being ready to take the spot...

Also read: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon will never push Braun Strowman again following his injury

1 / 5 NEXT