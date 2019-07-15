5 Reasons why The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre will happen at SummerSlam 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 15 Jul 2019, 06:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An inevitable meeting?

At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, The Undertaker and Roman Reigns successfully avoided a trainwreck as they defeated the team of Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre, despite help from Elias.

Shane McMahon was obviously the one who got pinned but the fact of the matter is that it was made very clear that Drew McIntyre did not fear The Undertaker in any form. While Shane McMahon was hiding behind McIntyre, The Scottish Psychopath never blinked an eye, even in the face of The Phenom.

McIntyre was also well protected during the match and rightfully, didn't take the pin. But WWE heavily teased the fact that we're going to be getting a Drew McIntyre and Undertaker match in the near future - with SummerSlam being the closest obvious option.

So despite the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stating that the current plan is not McIntyre vs Undertaker, Extreme Rules proved otherwise. Here are a few reasons why The Undertaker will be facing Drew McIntyre at this year's edition of SummerSlam.

#5. The Undertaker 'hand-picked' Drew McIntyre as his opponent

Storming to the front

There were multiple rumours in the past that The Undertaker had hand-picked Drew McIntyre as his opponent for WWE SummerSlam. This was particularly after WWE Super ShowDown and the disaster that seemingly lead to him returning prematurely.

It makes sense, since he probably wants to make the best out of his run. Apart from SummerSlam, the only other time that we'll likely see him wrestle this year is at the November Saudi Arabia show, where he usually performs.

Given that he has been open about wisely choosing his dates, he has to be selective of his opponents as well. If he has hand-picked Drew McIntyre as his next opponent, that likely means that he thinks very highly of him.

1 / 5 NEXT