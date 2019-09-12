5 Reasons why Kevin Owens should return to WWE NXT

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 629 // 12 Sep 2019, 06:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens could be the turning factor for NXT

This week's episode of SmackDown Live featured the return of the Blue Brand to the iconic Madison Square Garden for the first time in almost 10 years. However, by the end of another epic night, there a bizarre turn of events that took place on the show, as former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was fired from WWE by Shane McMahon.

Officiating a King of the Ring Tournament semi-final match between Chad Gable and Shane McMahon (who had stepped in for an injured Elias), the latter being the commissioner of the Blue Brand ordered Owens to make sure he came out as the winner of the match and proceeded to the finals of the KOTR. However, that wasn't the case to be as Gable first pinned McMahon and then made him tap out to the Ankle Lock to advance to the finals.

Following the dramatic conclusion to the match, Owens was blindsided by McMahon, who eventually fired the former Universal Champion for failing to work accordingly as there was a massive turn of events to end this week's SmackDown Live.

Shortly afterward, Owens sent out a cryptic tweet with the numbers '14-20-24' which seemingly is an indication towards a potential return to the developmental brand for the former NXT Champion. With that being said, here are five potential reasons why I feel Kevin Owens should be making his return to the Black and Gold Brand.

#5 Justifies his firing from SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens was fired on SmackDown Live

With Kevin Owens being fired from the Blue Brand by Shane McMahon, we still don't know for sure what WWE has next in store for the former Universal Champion. However, one thing we do know is the firing is definitely not legitimate and remains withing kayfabe boundaries.

Earlier in the year, then-SmackDown Live General Manager, Daniel Bryan also fired Owens along with Sami Zayn which led to The Prizefighter showing up on RAW as a free agent and working for the Red Brand instead. WWE could possibly pull off something similar on this occasion and have Owens show up on NXT, as it would give meaning to his firing from SmackDown Live.

1 / 5 NEXT