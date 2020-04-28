5 Reasons why King Corbin could win the Money In The Bank briefcase - Gimmick change coming his way?

All hail the King!

Past week's SmackDown gave us all quite a bit to wonder about. WWE left Sasha Banks out of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match mix but included King Corbin at the expense of Drew Gulak. Not taking away anything from Corbin, but Gulak could use such a platform to get his WWE career in the limelight.

Now that King Corbin has been inserted into the match, the dynamics of the MITB Ladder Match have changed. Corbin does find a way to victory when viewers least expect it. There are many names in the mix that are fan favorites but WWE may just hit us with Corbin's victory to keep things alive.

Not many viewers perceive Corbin as the man who will walk away with the Money In The Bank Briefcase, but if WWE has taught us one thing, it is to never say never. So, to prepare yourselves for what may come on May 10th, here I list out five reasons why Corbin could walk out of the Money In The Bank PPV with the briefcase held high.

#5 Babyface champions

The current champions of the WWE

At WrestleMania 36, we witnessed two new champions being crowned. Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman overcame substantial odds when they beat Brock Lesnar and Goldberg respectively at The Show of Shows. Nobody in the WWE Universe can deny the fact that these two Superstars deserved their respective wins.

Every member of the WWE Universe wanted to see McIntyre and Strowman hold the most prized possession of the company. With these two Superstars so over with the fans, it is almost impossible for fans to imagine another Superstar beating them for the titles.

WWE would not want to ruin the momentum of its current champions by having them lose to another babyface, thereby pulling in King Corbin to do the dirty work.