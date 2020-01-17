5 reasons why King Corbin vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship is not a terrible idea

Gabby Duran

Jan 17, 2020

Hail to the King!

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

At the WWE Royal Rumble later this month, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt will lock horns once again over the Universal Championship. Given how The Fiend has sort of been all the rage round these parts lately, I for one feel it is safe to assume (and maybe even bet a dollar or two if you're one of those guys) that he walks away from the Rumble with the title still with him.

After the Rumble, we have the Elimination Chamber PPV. If they aren't going to chuck in the Fiend with a bunch of dudes in the Chamber and let him destroy everyone, then perhaps a fresh match up would be a good idea. Perhaps even against a certain King Corbin?

While it is almost certain that many of you recoiled at that sentence, it is not as terrible as you may think (unless you think it's a great idea, which it is). Here are a few reasons why King Corbin vs Bray Wyatt could be great.

#5 Physical styles

King Corbin vs Roman Reigns

Something that both King Corbin and Bray Wyatt have in common is that they are both wrestlers with a hard-hitting and physical move-set. Think of their signature moves - Corbin has the Deep Six, the Chokeslam Backbreaker, and the End of Days. Wyatt has the Uranage and the Sister Abigail.

Another thing is that both of these dudes are big men, but they are surprisingly agile and quick for their size. It's amazing how Corbin can pull off that baseball slide into the corner.

Men with similar styles could gel well together and put on a great match. People don't normally think of either star when they think of great matches, but that doesn't mean they don't have any.

If these two are allowed to have an actual match (as opposed to the Fiend's usual debacles with no selling everything), then it could be something special.

