×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Luke Harper may have asked for his WWE release 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    17 Apr 2019, 08:04 IST

Why did Luke Harper choose to step away from WWE?
Why did Luke Harper choose to step away from WWE?

Luke Harper is no longer with WWE. After a solid run with The Wyatt Family and an underwhelming run with the Bludgeon Brothers, Luke Harper announced that he would be stepping away from WWE:

In this article, I will try and make sense of why this happened and gauge what could have caused Harper to step away from the company. Harper was a lifelong WWE fan and many considered him to be one of the better big men in the company. He could do things in the ring that many men his size cannot.

Luckily, there is more than one promotion where one can earn a full-time living as a sports entertainer in today's age. Harper can find success across many a promotion outside the WWE as well.

Let's hope him all the best for all his future endeavors

#5 Not really getting any younger

I don't mean it in a derogatory way. Luke Harper said it himself in a statement that he released some time ago regarding his future in the business of sports entertainment. He is 39 years old and he is a family man who loves the business.

So, if you consider the fact that he's been cleared for a few months and he's yet to make TV except for a few special appearances (Axxess and WrestleMania, more on that later), and a few Live Events, you know why Harper may have wanted to leave the company altogether. There is more than one avenue to earn a living and Harper may still be friends with his independent wrestling buddies.

Other people who've left WWE have gone on to thrive outside the company, from Johnny Impact to Chris Jericho. There is no reason why Harper can't do the same as well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
The Wyatt Family The Bludgeon Brothers Luke Harper
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE: 5 Reasons why Luke Harper may not have returned to RAW or SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar gets his first name back!
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major update on Luke Harper's WWE return
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Erick Rowan attacked AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar missing from TV shows up at WWE Live Event, drops old character
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should be returning from injury soon
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 3 ways creative can bring back Luke Harper
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Luke Harper calls out Erick Rowan on Twitter during SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Rumors from this week we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us