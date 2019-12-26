5 reasons why New Day’s Big E should win the Royal Rumble 2020

Big E vs. Brock Lesnar could end up becoming a dream booking!

The Royal Rumble is just a month away, and we’ll come across numerous articles and rumors where fans will put forward their favorites to win the huge Royal Rumble match.

While there are several deserving Superstars on all three brands who could go on to win the men’s Royal Rumble, Big E is one man who can do a great job if he’s given the opportunity to pick up the victory over 29 other men.

Big E, who is currently part of the New Day, has seen a lot of success as a tag team competitor along with his stablemates, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, but has never really gotten a major singles push on the main roster.

Not only is he extremely strong, but he’s an incredible athlete who’s great on the mic and can deliver some great matches and moments for the fans to remember.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why Big E should be the man WWE should pick to win the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2020.

#5 He’s a crowd favorite

Fans love Big E's antics

Big E is one of the most entertaining characters WWE has today. In fact, it’s safe to say that the New Day wouldn’t have been as successful as they are today if it wasn’t for his little antics inside and outside the ring.

Big E’s lovable character, coupled with his excellent social media presence, has allowed him to become a crowd favorite and one of WWE’s top Superstars.

During his time in NXT, he became the second-ever NXT Champion after defeating Seth Rollins and held the title for over five months.

His initial days on the main roster saw him work with Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee, but his time came when he joined the New Day and the three men became breakout Superstars.

Royal Rumbles usually work very well when an underdog crowd favorite who hasn’t been overly hyped for the event comes close to victory, and the crowd starts getting behind them in the latter stages of the match.

Big E is that one man who can get the crowd behind him if he is one of the last three remaining members in the match, and a win would certainly blow the roof off the arena!

