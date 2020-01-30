5 reasons why NXT Championship matches at WrestleMania 36 will be best for business

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Undisputed ERA could benefit the most from such an arrangement

Disclaimer: The points reflected in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stance on the same.

WrestleMania season is upon us, and after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the Road to WrestleMania is about to get crystal clear for the WWE fans.

WrestleMania events are known to run on for longer periods than other wrestling events and host several title and non-title matches which are always a treat for the WWE Universe.

While we’ve always seen Superstars of RAW and SmackDown compete for the titles that exist on the two brands at the PPV, WWE should try to incorporate the NXT brand into WrestleMania 36.

Ripley vs Rousey

&

Ripley vs Flair

I’d be down! 👹 https://t.co/ZYqiF940IC — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) January 29, 2020

After the success of then NXT Champions Roderick Strong and Shayna Baszler at Survivor Series, coupled with Adam Cole’s win over brand-mate Pete Dunne, proved that NXT Champions are as good as any other Champions in WWE.

With that in mind, we will take a look at the 5 reasons why NXT Superstars should defend their titles at WrestleMania 36.

#5 NXT isn’t just the developmental brand anymore

Advertisement

Let’s begin with the most obvious reason. For years, NXT had been referred to as the “developmental brand” and the “third brand” of WWE. Superstars would begin their career in WWE with NXT and look forward to the day they’d be called up to the “main roster.”

We watched NXT give us some of the best Superstars in the form of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Sasha Banks to name a few.

However, we never saw any Superstar express interest in going back to NXT after reaching RAW or SmackDown, and they believed they were on a higher platform.

Over the past year or so, the image of NXT has changed drastically as the brand has continued to dish out some of the best stories and matches in the company. Superstars like Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Rhea Ripley have made NXT a must-watch show over the past year.

With that in mind, NXT participated in Survivor Series for the first time in 2019 and managed to win more matches than RAW or SmackDown, proving that the talent in NXT is as good, if not better, as compared to its RAW or SmackDown counterpart.

Apart from that, the return of Finn Balor to NXT has opened the doors to many other Superstars who could make the move from RAW or SmackDown to NXT and break the norm. A new television deal last year has allowed NXT to become one of the biggest wrestling shows on TV, making things even better for Triple H and his crew.

1 / 5 NEXT