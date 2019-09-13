5 Reasons why Randy Orton needs to win the WWE Championship

The Viper must win the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions

Randy Orton is set to collide with Kofi Kingston at Clash of Champions for the WWE Championship, and boy, it's going to be a very interesting match. Orton has held the WWE Title multiple times and has also defended it in the main event of WrestleMania several times. The Apex Predator and current Champion Kingston will clash in a match that is ten years in the making. After their brawl on this week's SmackDown Live, we can't help but look forward to this match even more.

Kofi Kingston has been in WWE for a long time. Throughout his career, he has captured multiple championships and faced a lot of big names. At WrestleMania, Kingston shocked the world when he defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship in front of thousands of people. He has defended the gold against several Superstars, but it's time for the next Superstar to step back and claim the blue brand's top prize.

That Superstar should be none other than The Viper Randy Orton. Here are five reasons why Orton needs to defeats Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

#5 Kofi's title run has been underwhelming

Kingston's has had some ups and downs as a champion

A champion is only as good as his challengers, and during Kofi's early run as WWE Champion, he didn't have a lot of opponents who could give him the rub he needed. So far, he has defended his title against Superstars such as Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe.

None of these Superstars were considered to be a serious threat to Kingston's title reign. At that time, Kevin Owens had just returned from injury, Dolph Ziggler did not hold any credibility needed to dethrone Kofi, and Samoa Joe had been suffering due to numerous significant losses in the lead-up to their encounter.

At SummerSlam, during his match with Orton, the WWE Championship match received a negative response from the Canadian crowd; the same can be said of the reaction toward Kofi. He undoubtedly deserves to be WWE Champion, but his title run hasn't necessarily lived up to the level that he expected it to. Thus, at Clash of Champions, Orton needs to reclaim the WWE Championship.

