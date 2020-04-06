5 Reasons why Seth Rollins should be Drew McIntyre's first challenger for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre slayed The Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and now needs a new opponent.

Here's why Seth Rollins is the perfect foil to the Scottish Psychopath.

Best for business

The only WrestleMania too big for one night has officially concluded and the reviews are positive in general. While there's no denying that these are trying situations, WWE still managed to put up an amazing show.

Among the umpteen matches that took place at the Showcase of Immortals, the one that headlined the show on the second night was the WWE Championship where Drew McIntyre delivered four Claymore Kicks to overcome Brock Lesnar and secure his first world title.

Things move fast in the WWE and the Scottish Psychopath must now be wary of potential challengers for his title. The one name that immediately comes to mind for this task is Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah has what it takes to both drive McIntyre to his limit and elevate him in the process.

Let us now look at 5 reasons why Seth should be the first to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

#5 Nobody has more credibility than Seth Rollins

Rollins beat Lesnar at last year's 'Mania to claim the Universal Championship

If you've followed Brock Lesnar since his return to the company, you must be knowing that seldom does The Beast Incarnate take losses, especially on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Besides McIntyre, Lesnar has lost only to two Superstars at WrestleMania since 2012 - Triple H and Seth Rollins.

Rollins, in fact, has two wins over The Beast, one at WrestleMania 31 where Seth pulled off the biggest heist of the century and one last year, where he decimated Brock clean to win the Universal title.

Seth has also visited Suplex City and returned victorious. Thus, if anyone can barge in and ask for a shot at the WWE title, it's The Architect. Furthermore, if McIntyre manages to overcome Rollins, he'll solidify his legacy as a world champion.

