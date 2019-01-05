5 reason why Seth Rollins should dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Shakil Ahmed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 264 // 05 Jan 2019, 10:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins

At the 32nd annual Royal Rumble event, we will see Brock Lesnar defend his WWE Universal Championship against The Monster Among Men- Braun Strowman. Despite Strowman being a good choice to take the title away from Lesnar, it seems likely that it won't happen due to the WWE clearly not having enough faith in Strowman to be the leader of the Raw brand.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is set to be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match as The Architect is emerging to be the favorite to win the entire match itself. There doesn't seem to be a better option than Rollins to defeat Lesnar to become the Universal Champion.

Here are 5 reasons why Seth Rollins should be the man to conquer The Conquerer.

#5. He has a history with Brock Lesnar

Rollins & Lesnar have had previous encounters before.

At Royal Rumble 2015, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time was indeed The Beast himself- Brock Lesnar. Lesnar had successfully defended the championship in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins & John Cena that received positive reactions from the wrestling world. This was the first time we saw an interaction between Lesnar & Rollins in a WWE ring.

Later that year at Wrestlemania 31, we then saw Brock Lesnar defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Roman Reigns. The Big Dog was being positioned to be the face of the WWE at the time, but due to the negative reactions that he was receiving- the WWE clearly did not want the event to end on a dismissive note.

At the same time, Seth Rollins also held the Money in the Bank briefcase at the time. He was in the midst of his run as a member of The Authority where he was having a fantastic run as a heel. During the Lesnar/Reigns match, we saw Rollins interfere by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase which made the singles match into a Triple Threat match. We then saw Rollins pin Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, screwing over Lesnar & Reigns in the process.

Fast forward to Battleground 2015, Rollins defended his championship against Brock Lesnar for the first time in a singles match. The bout only went on for 9 minutes, and it was good for the time that it was given- but it came to a halt when The Undertaker interfered to cost Lesnar the victory as Rollins had got away with another championship win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement