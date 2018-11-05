5 Reasons Why Seth Rollins Will Beat Shinsuke Nakamura At Survivor Series 2018

These notable factors solidify our belief that Seth Rollins will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series 2018

The WWE recently confirmed a huge champion vs. champion match for Survivor Series 2018 – said match being a showdown between "The Architect" Seth Rollins and "The Artist" Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins presently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the RAW brand, whereas Nakamura proudly carries the United States Title as one of the top Superstars on the SmackDown brand. Given how we're now in the month of November, it goes without saying that Survivor Series is upon us!

Irrespective of whether this year's edition of WWE's Survivor Series PPV gives us a comprehensive brand vs. brand battle or a different storyline altogether in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Match, it has indeed been reiterated that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, RAW Women's champion Ronda Rousey and IC Champ Seth Rollins shall face WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's titleholder Becky Lynch and US Champ Shinsuke Nakamura respectively in singles matches.

In light of the Big 4 PPV, Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18th, today, we bring to you the biggest reasons why Seth Rollins will beat Shinsuke Nakamura at the highly-awaited event...

#5 Booking patterns

The WWE's booking patterns are quite telling, to be honest

Starting off with the most glaring reason behind Seth Rollins being the odds-on favorite to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series, it's no secret that the WWE's booking patterns in recent history have been rather telling. In simple terms, the WWE has booked Rollins like a bona fide star in recent years, whereas the same cannot be said about Nakamura.

Let's face it, the general consensus going into WrestleMania 34 in April of this year, was that Nakamura would be unstoppable in his quest to capture the WWE Championship. Well, Nakamura's aura of power and mystique came crashing down when he was beaten repeatedly by AJ Styles – and despite The Artist turning heel at 'Mania, he failed time and again in his attempts to beat WWE Champion, AJ Styles.

On the contrary, Seth Rollins now not only holds the WWE Intercontinental Title, but also is the reigning RAW Tag Team Champion alongside his Shield friend-turned-enemy Dean Ambrose. If the WWE's recent booking patterns are anything to go by, all signs point towards Rollins being favored over Nakamura in a potential one-on-one match between the two.

