5 Reasons why Shawn Michaels may be handling commentary duties at WWE SmackDown

Riju Dasgupta

Are we in for a very special segment on SmackDown?

We all witnessed RAW Reunion and saw what was a very fun episode indeed featuring some timeless WWE legends. One of them will make his return on SmackDown Live as well this week when he arrives at the commentary desk.

But why is Shawn Michaels going to be returning two nights in a row? I think that there could be five distinct reasons for the same, and I will explore them all in this very piece.





#5. To set up a dream DX vs. New Day match for SummerSlam 2019

6⃣TIME SmackDown TAG TEAM CHAMPS !!!!

NEW DAY ROCKS !!! 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/7h48mR4mPf — Benji 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 (@BenjiHJ) July 15, 2019

Many people questioned the wisdom of having The New Day become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions once again. I mean a lot of people are saying that their act is tired and worn out and someone like Heavy Machinery should have received the push. But what if the New Day match is leading to something much bigger?

I don't think that anyone will mind the idea of DX vs. The New Day at SummerSlam in Canada. It is going to be a special show and to make the event even more special, this match could certainly light the building up with immense enthusiasm. It's a clash for the ages, a match between the greatest of their respective eras in sports entertainment.

If DX gives New Day the rub, it counts for a lot in the months to follow. We all saw just how much Seth Rollins ascended the ranks after he scored a victory over Triple H.

