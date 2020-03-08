5 Reasons why so many top RAW & SmackDown stars are missing from WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Way too many big names are missing from the card

We often complain about how so many WWE programs (especially RAW) overstay their welcome, going on for far too long on several occasions. And so, it's a good thing in a way that Elimination Chamber will not be an especially long show, in my personal opinion.

But at the same time, one can't help but notice that a lot of big names are missing. There is no John Cena, no Goldberg, no Roman Reigns, no Bray Wyatt, no Drew McIntyre, and no Brock Lesnar either.

There is no RAW Women's Championship match or SmackDown Women's Championship match either on the card, as I write this article. Sure, they may be added to the card following my article, but from the looks of it, I doubt that it will actually happen.

So, with that in mind, let me list out 5 reasons why these stars may be missing from the Elimination Chamber card. Please feel free to list your thoughts and opinions below.

#5 Their WrestleMania 36 programs have already been announced

Wrestlemania 36. Tampa Florida. Charlotte Flair, you nightmare has arrived. pic.twitter.com/qvmwDJQyCw — Kev 🖤🤍 (@PaigesRiptide) March 7, 2020

A whole bunch of WrestleMania matches have either already been announced or are on the verge of getting announced in the weeks that will follow. The key is to shine a light on the matches and the programs that have not been announced. For instance, while we do know that Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre will compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, what we do not know is what the United States Championship picture will look like, at the show of shows.

And therefore it makes more sense to build the rest of the card for now than have the stars who are already in marquee matches show up and take part in meaningless matches. In fact, that may turn audiences off.

What do you think?

