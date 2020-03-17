5 Reasons why the DDPY fitness system is a "must-have" during the 2020 Coronavirus scare and beyond (Opinion)

A look into why people affected by the current Coronavirus scare should be following DDPY.

DDPY is the way to go in the midst of this current Coronavirus scare.

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Diamond Dallas Page / Photo courtesy of DDPY

Previously known to the world as DDP YOGA, DDPY was founded by WWE Hall Of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, and features workouts that anyone can do, no matter their age, skill level or current stage of fitness. DDP himself leads a lot of the workouts on the DDPY app -- beyond cooking demonstrations, motivational talks and other video content -- as he regularly makes himself accessible to followers of DDPY.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is currently affecting billions of people around the world. And for those people, the Coronavirus affects every facet of living. In turn, their health and overall fitness are at the mercy of these still-emerging medical developments.

The bottom line is that many of us are at the mercy of this current epidemic, as subject to local restrictions that keep us from following our usual routines. Here in New York State, for example, many of our counties are in the midst of a "state of emergency," which calls for local schools and businesses to be closed. Hence the recent rescheduling and/or postponement of events related to the WWE, All Elite Wrestling, Create A Pro Wrestling and other wrestling-related companies.

For those who regularly exercise, and/or are in the midst of making some lifestyle changes, DDPY is the way to go in the midst of this current Coronavirus scare. Below and on the following pages are five reasons why DDPY is the most ideal of workout programs at this current time.

#1 DDPY is location-independent

When you "go to the gym," odds are that you are physically transporting yourself to a fitness center. You have to leave the comforts of your home or workplace to go where other people's exercise equipment is stored.

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), many people are practicing what the media is calling "social distancing." It can mean physically keeping from people you are in the same place or area as, or that term can also mean just staying away from other people in general.

Since DDPY can be done anywhere, thanks to its app -- the app works on smartphones and tablets, while the program is also web-based -- it is indeed location-independent. You can do DDPY anywhere where you have more than a few feet of free space.

No matter your continent, DDPY works as long as you have a steady Internet connection at your immediate disposal; the DDP YOGA NOW! app also has an "offline mode" in cases where the Internet is not readily available.

1 / 5 NEXT