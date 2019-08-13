5 reasons why The Fiend Bray Wyatt wasn't on the RAW after SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam had many great moments, but perhaps the greatest moment on 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' was Bray Wyatt making his in-ring debut as the demonic Fiend and destroying Finn Balor.

WWE got everything spot-on about The Fiends first match, from the excellent choice of entrance music, giving Wyatt his own personalised 'The Fiend' aston subtitles, having Wyatt hold the severed head of his former persona. It was chilling and felt like a huge moment and definitely went down as one of the best debuts of the PG era.

The Fiend would go on to practically squash the first ever Universal Champion Finn Balor with a series of brutal moves including head butts, a 'John Wick' style sinister looking neck snap, Sister Abigail and the Mandible Claw finisher.

The lights then flickered as The Fiend posed over a prone Finn Balor before they went off completely and The Fiend had disappeared, leaving a bewildered Balor to pick himself up off of the mat alone.

This was widely regarded as the best thing to happen at SummerSlam so naturally people were expecting to see some sort of follow up on the Monday Night RAW afterwards, but Wyatt didn't appear at all,

Big mistake to not feature Bray Wyatt or “The Fiend” on #RAW tonight after becoming the most-talked about thing in wrestling at SummerSlam. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 13, 2019

But what are the possible reasons for the WWE's decision not to strike whilst the iron is hot and give the WWE Universe more Fiend on Raw? Let's take a look!

#5. The Fiend and/or Bray Wyatt will appear on SmackDown Live instead

Even though Bray Wyatt is still officially a RAW Superstar and WWE are going to quietly remove the Wild Card rule heading into October for the Fox move, there's still a chance that Wyatt will appear on SmackDown Live instead.

After all, in the build-up to SummerSlam Wyatt did hop across both brands with episodes of Firefly Funhouse playing on both RAW and SmackDown and Wyatt answering Balor's SummerSlam challenge also happened on the blue brand.

It seems that Wyatt/The Fiend is so otherworldly that he may even transcend the brand split. If there's any Superstar that should ignore the boundaries between red and blue when seeking out their victims, it's this iteration of Bray Wyatt!

