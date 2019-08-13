5 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Lesnar's future revealed, Big heel turn after 3.5 years (August 12th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 4.02K // 13 Aug 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins

The RAW after WWE SummerSlam 2019 turned out to be quite interesting in many ways. For many fans, it felt like it was truly the beginning of the Heyman era but from what we have seen, we are indeed headed for a relatively fresh start in the direction.

Also read: 5 things you missed at WWE SummerSlam 2019

It's going to be interesting to see how things change and tonight, we only saw around 3 SmackDown superstars on RAW. Hopefully this means that the Wild Card rule will be slowly phasing out, but either way, we were treated to quite an excellent show on WWE RAW.

It was all topped off by a champion vs champion match when Seth Rollins took on AJ Styles - but since it wasn't a big PPV match, they clearly held back and it ended in a dusty finish. However, out of all of that, we now know the upcoming championship contenders and what lies ahead of us. Here is what WWE subtly told us on the RAW after SummerSlam!

Also read: 7 things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2019

#5. King of the Ring is likely one of Paul Heyman's big ideas

A big return after 4 years!

The legendary King of the Ring tournament returns after four full years on RAW next week. We're going to have 16 competitiors in the tournament, including the likes of Andrade, Chad Gable, Ali, Ricochet, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, etc.

It's an absolutely stacked tournament with only the best of the full-time superstars and it's evident that this idea was 100% Paul Heyman. WWE didn't seem to like the idea of bringing it back, but Heyman seems to love an old school approach alongside utilizing current talent.

It's going to be really interesting to see how this plays out and hopefully the superstar who wins from this can really benefit from it like superstars of the past have before them.

1 / 5 NEXT