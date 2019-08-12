7 things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2019: Big mistake in title match, Champions to turn face?

The Fiend announced himself to the WWE Universe

WWE SummerSlam 2019 is in the books and as predicted, it turned out to be a fascinating PPV. It took some time to get running but once Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair had the crowd in the palm of their hands, it was only an upwards ascent in terms of quality of the show.

There were hardly any negatives with regards to the show and it ended with the sight of Seth Rollins standing triumphantly as the second multi-time Universal Champion. Lesnar's reign was his third and it might just be his last.

It looks as though the Heyman and Bischoff era is going to begin in full swing now. It feels as though we're entering a new era, but all of that is tomorrow. Tonight, we focus on the brilliant PPV that was SummerSlam and all the things that you subtly missed.

#7. Murphy's involvement in the Roman Reigns story isn't over

A moment you may have missed on the Kickoff show

This moment flew under the radar because it was on the pre-show. Buddy Murphy was a last-minute addition on the card as he took on Apollo Crews. It was halted mid-match because Rowan came and viciously assaulted Murphy.

He told Murphy to "keep his name out of his mouth" - referring to this past Tuesday when he revealed to Roman Reigns that Rowan was the man who threw the set on him. It was a heel attacking a heel, but obviously, it makes storyline sense in this case.

What's clear is that Buddy Murphy's involvement in the story is far from over. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan were absent from the card but it seems as though Murphy will be a recurring character in the storyline between the two top stars.

