5 Things you missed at WWE SummerSlam 2019: 2 top stars miss PPV, Wyatt uses new finishing move

Bray Wyatt stole the show

SummerSlam 2019 is officially over and it turned out to be quite a solid PPV. Despite a few rough phases this year where the quality had visibly dipped, the actual product as a whole has been really good. Think about it - how many bad PPVs were there this year?

Royal Rumble was fantastic, WrestleMania was too long but worked where it counted and SummerSlam delivered despite a relatively weaker card as compared to previous years.

The card started off relatively slow and matches that were expected to deliver like AJ Styles vs Ricochet didn't, while matches that were overlooked like Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair turned out to be show stealers.

If you exclude WWE Super ShowDown, then WWE has had a really nice string of PPVs and with the direction they're going, it looks to promise as we head towards Clash of Champions 2019. Here are a few things you may have missed from the PPV.

#5 Rowan's assault on Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy was punished for his sins

Buddy Murphy has been an integral part of the Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline so far and this past Tuesday, The Big Dog beat the information out of him as Murphy revelaed Rowan to be the mystery attacker.

Daniel Bryan has vehemently denied the accusation and during Murphy's match against Apollo Crews, Rowan interjected and caused a DQ by attacking the former Cruiserweight Champion.

He brutalized and slammed him against the ringpost, telling him to keep his name out of his mouth.

While some of you may have seen this, a large part of the audience missed this because it was on the pre-show. It was a rather important part of the storyline, which makes us wonder why they'd have it on the Kickoff show at SummerSlam.

