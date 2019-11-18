5 Reasons why The Fiend is facing Braun Strowman in a cage match at WWE Starrcade

Why is WWE giving away such a huge match already?

The biggest shocker last week was the return of CM Punk to WWE Backstage. The second biggest surprise of the week was the announcement that Bray Wyatt would no longer be facing The Miz at WWE Starrcade, but would instead be taking on 'The Monster Among Men'.

Why did WWE choose to book this colossal match between the two beasts on what will be, at most, a Network special? I do believe that these 5 reasons should illustrate why WWE chose to go ahead with this match.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and weigh in on why you guys believe this particular match was made. Also, is this a match that you think should have been saved for an even bigger stage like WrestleMania?

#5 To make Starrcade a pretty big deal, and not another WWE Live event

As much as I love WWE, there are a few things that you know when you attend a WWE Live Event. While all the top stars will be in attendance, they will just go through the motions, and no titles will change hands. Sure, they may change hands if the venue is, say, Madison Square Garden, but it's very rare to see a new Champion crowned at a Live Event.

The idea may be to separate Starrcade from your traditional WWE Live Event, because of the name-value associated with the event over the years. Starrcade used to be the NWA's and WCW's WrestleMania, and in fact, Survivor Series only began as a concept to compete with this huge event.

Now that WWE owns the concept, they probably want it to be one of the most prized shows under their banner. Which is why such a huge main event for the WWE Universal Championship makes sense, all said and done.

