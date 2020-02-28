5 reasons why The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Super ShowDown

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The new SmackDown Tag Team Champions!

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

WWE Super ShowDown saw a huge title change from the SmackDown side. New Day lost their Tag Team Titles to John Morrison and The Miz. The duo impressed everyone through their performance last night and even though this victory was a result of underhand techniques, we will happily accept Morrison and Miz as new champs.

The question right now is why did they win? Yes, they deserve to be Champions, but what else? This title change was probably the only thing that happened correctly at the show. While we won't criticize Goldberg's Universal Championship victory, the majority of the fans are speaking against it.

But that's already covered by my colleague, Kevin Sullivan, which you can read via a link below. In this article, we'll talk about 5 reasons why John Morrison and The Miz became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. As always, let us know what you think of their victory in the comments below.

#5 The Usos vs John Morrison and The Miz at WrestleMania

The New Day has already won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for a few times now. They have feuded with almost every team on the Blue brand, and we know that without interesting opponents, nobody would be interested in their storyline.

John Morrison and The Miz have just become new SmackDown Tag Team Champs and we know that there are teams they haven't faced yet. The Usos, for instance, are one of the best tag teams on SmackDown, but they haven't been in a rivalry with Morrison and Miz.

This match at WrestleMania would be a great start to the show. The Usos have already teased a rivalry with the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and it wouldn't be shocking if their rivalry kicks off this week.

Also read: 5 reasons why Goldberg defeating Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown is actually a good thing

1 / 5 NEXT