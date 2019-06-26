5 Reasons why The Undertaker shouldn't have saved Roman Reigns

The Phenom is back

On the episode of Raw after Stomping Grounds, Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a handicap match. It was evident that Reigns was going to receive the beating of a lifetime after coming up victorious again Drew McIntyre on the previous night.

While McMahon and The Irish Psychopath were beating down a helpless Reigns, we heard a familiar gong and the lights went out. When they came back on, we couldn't believe what we saw. The Deadman had risen and had come to the aid of who once was his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns.

While this has made a huge buzz across social media and has broken the internet, the move of including The Undertaker into this feud along with Roman Reigns doesn't quite sync in. Many things seem to be off about this mix and here we delve into why it is so.

#5 Makes no sense

WWE should be given full points for unpredictability with this move. But many of the viewers would want to try and make sense of this. Of all people, why would The Undertaker come out to save The Big Dog. The two men neither have had a bond nor have they ever been on the same page at any point of time.

The Shield has come out and attacked The Phenom in the past, Roman Reigns eliminated Taker from the 2017 Royal Rumble and he also beat Taker at The Grandest Stage of Them All later in the same year. There is no reason for The Undertaker of all people to come out and save Reigns from a beat down. Furthermore, it would have made more sense and maybe more of an impact had we seen Reigns' cousin, The Rock come out and make the save.

