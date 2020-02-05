5 Reasons why Triple H should take over WWE and not Shane McMahon

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon

Recently Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda reported that Shane McMahon will take over WWE once Vince McMahon retires. Apparently, this is one of the reasons why Shane was heavily involved in the production of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last month.

It's been rumored for a long time and even the fans agree with this that Triple H should be the man to rule over WWE once Vince calls it quits. He has been working for the company for decades and has done incredible work backstage.

Despite his popularity, the rumor is that Shane will take the helm to continue his father’s legacy. The majority of the WWE fans aren’t quite pleased with this report and they still want The Game to replace Vince McMahon. Here are 5 reasons why we think Triple H should indeed be the person to take over WWE and not Shane McMahon.

#5 He has made NXT a successful project and he can enhance RAW and SmackDown

Choose NXT and I’ll do everything within my power to meet you there! #wrestlemania36 👹 pic.twitter.com/o0xvCx73Qg — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 4, 2020

The fans are very happy with Triple H’s work in NXT. The King of Kings has proved time after time that he can produce great matches and look over fantastic storylines NXT is famous for its quality, and this is one of the reasons why it even got a television deal last year. This show currently competes with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday Nights and even though they are behind in ratings, the fans who watch NXT are very pleased with the content Triple H and Co. provide them.

The WWE Universe often complain regarding RAW and Smackdown not being able to match the great storylines and match-ups in NXT. They want Triple H to take over the production work and be the man to decide what happens in the entire WWE. Shane McMahon, as of now, hasn’t proved anything of the same sort.

1 / 5 NEXT