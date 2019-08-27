5 Reasons why Vince McMahon chose not to make Braun Strowman the WWE US Champion

Here's why the big man didn't become a double champion!

WWE RAW was an episode with no real major developments this week, which made everyone believe that there would be a major title switch in the main event. Shockingly enough, that wasn't the case at all, as Braun Strowman was disqualified by the referee for seemingly using a chair on his opponent.

Just to recap the events, AJ Styles took the fight to Strowman and for a second it actually seemed like the latter would tap out to the calf crusher submission. And then, out of the blue, the referee was knocked out and The OC interfered.

When the referee came to, he saw the chair in Braun Strowman's hand and assumed that he'd used the chair to knock Styles out. Which meant that Braun Strowman isn't your US Champion.

But why did Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, and WWE Creative choose to not go with Braun Strowman to represent the mid-card of brand red?

#5 Would have had to compete thrice on the very same night

It is almost a certainty that Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will be taking each other on at WWE Clash of Champions next month.

It's also a certainty that they will be competing twice on the same night considering that they are also the RAW Tag Team Champions, against Ziggler and Roode. It would be absolutely criminal to ask him to compete thrice on the same night.

Remember Clash of Champions is the night where every title has to be defended. Not even the 24/7 Championship is spared.

And as good as Braun Strowman is, asking him to compete thrice on the same night may not exactly be fair to him, especially if you consider his history riddled with injuries.

Read on to find out more reasons for Vince McMahon's decision!

