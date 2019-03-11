5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is delaying Kofi Kingston's title shot

Owens insertion into the Fastlane match only further screwed Kofi Kingston.

If he hasn't been working hard enough in his 11-year career with WWE, Mr McMahon apparently wants to keep making the New Day member work even harder.

After his monumental showing in the SmackDown gauntlet match where he pinned Daniel Bryan and lasted over an hour, the WWE Universe has been hot for Kofi Kingston to get a singles match for the WWE Championship.

Kingston also had a great showing in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, as he lasted as one of the final two with eventual winner Bryan.

Since he was on fire over the last month, it was assumed that Kingston would be facing Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

But right before Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could get Kingston to sign the contract for the match, Mr McMahon came out on the entrance ramp and replaced Kingston in the match with the returning Kevin Owens.

And the latest turn in the story, Mr McMahon called for Kingston to meet with him backstage during the Fastlane PPV. The Chairman made him wait outside his office only to apparently add him to the WWE Championship match later in the night.

While everyone finally though that it was finally the time for Kofi Kingston to get his championship shot, it was a bait-and-switch moment as he forced Kingston into a 2-on-1 handicap match with the Bar in which he lost.

So why does the Chairman continually keep pulling the rug out from under the feet of one of the most popular and dedicated members of the WWE roster? Here are five reasons why Vince McMahon is delaying Kofi Kingston's title shot.

#5 He wants to break up the New Day

New Day has been an effective faction for the last four years.

The New Day are five time WWE Tag Team champions if you didn't know. So since they have been in the mix for tag titles on both Raw and SmackDown all the time, perhaps that is one of the situations McMahon was thinking of when he said the product and some superstars were stale.

They are still entertaining on the mic and during promos, so that aspect hasn't gotten stale. But maybe he feels that the shelf life is just up for the trio and some rumors have stated that he wants to break them up.

Big E and Xavier Woods are clearly still behind their friend, but the question will always remain of 'what could they have accomplished as singles stars'?

McMahon won't put the major titles of WWE on just anyone, even if one of those superstars has done practically everything asked of him for the last 11 years.

A New Day split would freshen things up, be controversial but polarizing as a huge portion of the WWE Universe would be outraged.

Outraging the WWE Universe hasn't really mattered before, so perhaps the constant screwing of Kingston leads to a break up of one of the most popular WWE factions ever.

