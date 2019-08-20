5 Reasons why Vince McMahon made Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

WWE RAW closed out with a very surprising title change

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins stood tall at the end of WWE RAW as the RAW Tag Team Champions. Allow that to sink in for a moment!

Would you have assumed at the start of the show that this would be the case by the end of the program? For the shocking appearance by Bray Wyatt and the strange union between Randy Orton and The Revival, this was the biggest development by far.

Why did Vince McMahon choose to put the titles around Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins' waist, you ask? Let me try and answer your questions in the pages that follow.

#5 Two top singles stars will always defeat a cohesive team

Except for brief periods of time, when The Hardyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian were tearing things up or when The New Day and The Usos were making tag team wrestling exciting again, tag team wrestling has always been an afterthought in WWE.

I had a chance to catch up with Scott Dawson of The Revival and asked him what he felt when Strowman and Nicholas became the Tag Team Champions:

What were my thoughts about that? Oh man. Probably the same thoughts that you had and everyone else had. I'd say it was a slap in the face. That was one of the things where I had to swallow my pride a little bit and Dash and I have talked about it; that's one of the things that adds to the chip on our shoulder.

This is just the truth of things in WWE. Two tag team superstars, even if they're Champions, will never defeat two singles stars who've come together to form a formidable dream team.

