5 Reasons why Vince McMahon put Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in charge of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live

What's happening in WWE?

The Wrestling world is experiencing another upheaval at the moment, with the announcement that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are once more in charge of WWE RAW and SmackDown Live.

Almost two decades removed from their first stint -- although that time, it was Paul Heyman in charge of WWE SmackDown and Bischoff of WWE RAW -- they are back again in WWE.

However, it appears that there is a huge difference from their last time in charge of their consecutive brands. The last time that they had been given the roles, they were General Managers.

This time, their role is that they are Executive Directors. Unlike their last run with the company, this time their roles might not be that on-screen. While they may make on-screen appearances, their principle work will be behind the scenes to direct the creative directions of both brands.

In this article, we are going to talk about 5 reasons that Vince McMahon brought Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff on-board to be Executive Directors of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

#5 Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman have a lot of experience

Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman

If there are two people in the wrestling world who have all the experience in the world at the moment, they are none other than Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman.

Both men ran their own promotions for the better part of the 1990s. Eric Bischoff might have lost the Monday Night Wars, but for a long time, what he was doing in WCW was all the rage. Since then, he has been creatively involved in TNA, now known as Impact Wrestling.

On the other side, Paul Heyman founded a new edge to wrestling with his ECW Hardcore brand, something that still has it's cult following.

Both men are very capable of running their own shows, and with Vince McMahon overseeing them, there is no chance that lines will be cross either. Overall, these two men are possibly the most qualified for the job at the moment.

