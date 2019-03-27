5 Reasons why Vince McMahon keeps giving opportunities to Charlotte Flair

Why is The Queen always so pushed by Vince McMahon?

Kofi Kingston is in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. And while the WWE Universe has wanted this for such a long time, nobody really seems to care. The only topic of conversation on everyone's mind is The Queen's unexpected title win. More than one finger is being pointed towards Vince McMahon.

Why does Vince McMahon seem to favour Charlotte Flair over every other woman in the division? Why does she get the opportunities that other women simply do not seem to get? Why is she the Roman Reigns of the women in WWE?

I can think of five reasons why this may be the case. Let me know your thoughts and comments (not thoughts and prayers, as Paul Heyman, would say) below.

Here is my assessment of the situation.

#5 Charlotte Flair never disappoints

"You should see me in a crown

I'm gonna run this nothing town

Watch me make 'em bow

They say that greatness runs in the family, don't they? Ric Flair was a man who put the NWA on the map as the world champion as he defended his title almost 365 days a year and sometimes even more. His daughter seems to have picked up a few of her father's traits and her work ethic and discipline are commendable.

I've interacted with Charlotte Flair as part of media rounds, and she's one of the most professional, well spoken and polite people you can come across, even though you know that she's working a breakneck schedule. Her exploits in the ring are the stuff of legend and she's paved the way for so many women to follow in her footsteps with her innate athleticism.

Ric Flair has gone on record to say that she can do things in the ring that even he could not. Is it any wonder Vince McMahon trusts her so very much?

