WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch lose her Raw Women's Championship at the PPV

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.86K   //    16 May 2019, 00:39 IST

Lacey Evans, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte
Lacey Evans, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte

WWE has confirmed that Becky Lynch will be defending her Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, respectively. It's being rumored that she could lose one of her titles at the show, probably the SmackDown one.

The Man is continuing to thrive as a champion, but she doesn't have the same momentum as before. Since beating Charlotte and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, Lynch hasn’t done anything significant. However, it doesn’t matter to the WWE Universe who still cheers for The Irish Lasskicker.

This Monday Night Raw, Charlotte and Evans assaulted Lynch and powerbombed her through the table and then posed with her titles. While we know that Vince McMahon is heavily invested in her and could be planning to hand the Raw Women’s Title at Money in the Bank, here are five reasons why this may not happen.

#5 Strong backlash

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

More often than not, WWE does something that results in severe backlash from the fans. Let it be about making Brock Lesnar the Universal Champion or abruptly stopping a Superstar’s push.

However, the McMahon family has already promised the WWE Universe that they will listen to them and do what we want. Since Lynch is our favorite Superstar at the moment, it’s likely that Vince won’t let her lose the title. It’s been only a month since she won and the fans still like her.

Lynch’s loss will definitely enrage the fans, and WWE will surely want to avoid that. AEW, NJPW and other wrestling promotions are trying their best to serve what the audience wants, and if Vince goes against the fans, then it will only hurt him. So it would be better to let Lynch retain her title for a few more months before dropping it now.

