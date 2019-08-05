5 reasons why WWE canceled 3 major Championship matches for SummerSlam

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 05 Aug 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The New Day

WWE's biggest party of the summer - SummerSlam - is just a few days away. While it is built as the second biggest show of the year, it can't be argued that this year's SummerSlam card looks a bit underwhelming.

However, there are plenty of matches that the fans are looking forward to, including Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon.

As we had reported, as per WON, both the Tag Team Championships (RAW and SmackDown) will not be defended on the show, and neither will the Intercontinental Championship find a place on the card.

Let us take a look at 5 possible reasons that WWE decided to keep these Championships off the card:

#5 No time for a proper build

No matter how absurd they are at times, one of the key ingredients to the PPV matches on WWE is the build-up to the match on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE likes to put the focus on the story of a feud instead of announcing matches at random - especially for the bigger PPVs. Therefore, it is understandable that the company doesn't want to feature any match with a poor build on the card of the second biggest show of the year.

SummerSlam is less than a week away now, and with only one more episode of both RAW and SmackDown to go, it is unlikely that WWE will be able to come up with a propelling story to have these Championships defended at the show. Most of the TV time in recent weeks was also used to build top-tier matches.

The Wild Card rule also certainly did not help, as the same feuds continued to get a build for SummerSlam on both RAW and SmackDown in the run-up to SummerSlam.

Also Read: Retired 4-time WWE Champion set to return for SummerSlam

1 / 4 NEXT