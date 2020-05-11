Otis hits Paul Heyman in the face with a pie

I have been a WWE fan for around 30 years now and I can't remember the last time a match this unique took place. Otis stood tall at the end of Money in the Bank as the brand new winner of the contract, and he can cash in the title on the Universal Champion when the time is right.

Why has WWE chosen Otis as the winner of the match in a contest that featured big names like AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan? I mean no disrespect to Otis when I say this, but the rest of the names that I've just mentioned seem a lot more in the traditional mold of the WWE Superstar than Otis is.

In this article, I will analyze 5 reasons why Otis was chosen ahead of every other name and I invite you to weigh in with your opinions in the comments below.

#5 Otis and his immense popularity

Otis is just one of those WWE Superstars that can connect with both casual fans, and to an extent, the smart marks as well, because of just how entertaining the man is. He is certainly no slouch in the ring and moves incredibly well for a man of his size. At a time, when a lot fewer Superstars are as popular as they once were, Otis is a one-in-a-million legend, in my personal opinion at least.

Just like Asuka has chosen to embrace the dramatic side of her persona, regaling her with her histrionics and her general craziness, Otis is as over-the-top as a WWE Superstar can be. Plus, he has a blue-collar gimmick that connects with the WWE Universe in the heartlands of America and elsewhere in the world as well.

Otis is the Dusty Rhodes of this generation, in a lot of ways.