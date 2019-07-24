5 Reasons why WWE didn't book a Stone Cold-Kevin Owens segment at RAW Reunion

This was an obvious connection that wasn't really capitalized on

Kevin Owens has been very vocal about the impact that Stone Cold Steve Austin has had on his career. And there are far too many similarities between his current character and those of The Texas Rattlesnake.

Kevin Owens has started using the Stunner as his finisher. Moreover, he is the voice of the people, fighting against the authority and the tyranny of one Shane McMahon, just like Austin did against his father, Vince McMahon.

So it made all the sense in the world to have Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin team up for a special segment at RAW Reunion. Why did it not happen(?), is a question many have been asking.

While this is a speculative article, I think I have some answers for you guys.

#5 Austin would overshadow Owens in any such segment

Let me preface this by saying that I have the utmost respect for a legend like Kevin Owens. He is one of the greatest performers of our era, whether it is in terms of cutting promos or actually competing when the bell rings. He's got the support of the 'smart fans' and even the casual audience is drawn to his charisma.

But there is no way that you can put him next to someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin and not have him get outshined by a man who's arguably the greatest ever performer in the history of the wrestling business. At RAW Reunion, you also had Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair on the ramp, which just felt very special indeed, but the energy in the room changed when Stone Cold walked in. It was very special.

WWE does want to remind viewers that things used to be better back in the Attitude Era.

