5 reasons why WWE doesn't need The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker, along with Shawn Michaels, is the gold standard of WrestleMania performers. While Shawn Michaels may have the "Mr WrestleMania" moniker, but The Undertaker is by far the most iconic performer at the grandest stage of them all.

With 26 appearances and a staggering 24-2 record, there's nobody who has appeared on the show of shows more than The Phenom and there's nobody who's captivated people on the stage the way he has.

However, the last few years have seen a major dip in his match quality, and he even supposedly retired at WrestleMania 33, only to come back a year later and have a 2 minute and 45-second match against John Cena. That was supposed to be the dream WrestleMania match for The Undertaker, but that was what we ended up getting.

For the first time in 19 years, The Undertaker won't be performing at WrestleMania, and while it may come as a surprise, it's not really a bad thing. Here's why WWE doesn't need The Undertaker at WrestleMania anymore.

#5 His WrestleMania legacy is best left as it is

One of the biggest risks that The Undertaker has taken over the past few years by appearing over and over is the fact that it may have tarnished his legacy. In the minds of many fans, losing at WrestleMania the second time really tarnished his legacy in the event, but even then, he's managed to maintain his mystique, to his credit.

One of the best possible reasons why WWE doesn't need him is that while it'll get a great reaction, and it may (or may not) be a great moment, it's best to leave certain things the way they are. To many WWE fans watching for the last couple of decades, The Undertaker is the greatest performer of all time.

